Surge in violence: Wana protesters stay put despite harsh winter

WANA: The residents of South Waziristan have been protesting for the last five days against the recent way of militancy and rising lawlessness in the restive region, demanding the government to take steps to bring the situation under control before it is too late.

They are staging the protest at Rustam Bazaar in Wana to make the government take notice of the poor law and order and acts of terrorism. The protesters complained that the incidents of targetted killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom had witnessed an alarming increase in recent months. They said the lawlessness had compelled the local people to take to the streets.

Almost all the shops, marketplaces, filling stations and hotels in Wana have been closed since the start of the protest. The shopkeepers have pulled down the shutters to record their protest against acts of subversion and volatile security situation in the South Waziristan tribal district.

People from all walks of life, including traders, lawyers and members of the civil society and workers of various political parties, are taking part in the protests to raise their voice against the spike in violence.

The protesters are also demanding the safe recovery of a trader, Jamshed Wazir, who was kidnapped by armed men from Wana Bazaar one month back. The protesters have stayed put under the open sky despite the harsh weather and have presented a list of demands to the local authorities. They complained that it seemed the government was least bothered to accept the demands. However, they vowed to continue holding the protest until the government accepted their demands.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain told reporters in Wana that all the demands of the protesters were genuine and the government needed some time to resolve them. He said the police were making efforts to recover Jamshed Wazir as soon as possible. The official said the police had tightened the noose around the anti-social elements to check crimes in the district.