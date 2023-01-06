Two arrested for torturing, keeping man in confinement

LAHORE:Batapur police arrested two persons on charges of torturing and keeping a citizen in the confinement for hours. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim Akbar Ali. The accused Shan Ali and Nizam Din had taken Akbar Ali to their place, locked him up in a room and subjected him to severe torture. During the torture, the accused had also made a video of Akbar Ali.

Arrested: Raiwind police arrested a youth for uploading a video with weapons on social media. The accused Sunil Golden had made a video with weapons and posted it on social media a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad arrested a man from the Misri Shah area and recovered 9kg hashish and opium from his possession. The accused identified as Imtiaz was handed over to the Misri Shah police for case registration. The accused hailed from Balakot.

Robbery case: Defence C police registered a case against two unidentified robbers for snatching Rs2.1 million from a citizen. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim identified as Assad. Police said that the accused were being traced with the help of CCTV cameras.

13,188 vehicles theft cases: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) released its annual performance report for the year 2022. AVLS registered 13,188 cases in the year 2022. Around 7,195 accused were sent to jail in 2022, while 419 stolen cars, 15,697 motorcycles, and 677 other vehicles were returned to original owners. Besides, 1,186 proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals, including 957 court absconders were arrested.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Thursday. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.