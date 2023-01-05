Go digital

 
Thursday January 05, 2023
January 05, 2023

As an investor in National Savings, I pay frequent visits to the National Savings Centre to collect the profits against my investment and to make deposits and payments. I request the National Savings authorities to immediately implement an SMS alert system for every transaction. It is amazing that, in this day and age, National Savings still hands out paper receipts to its investors against their deposits, even if the sum is in the millions.

Imran Memon

Karachi

