Go digital

As an investor in National Savings, I pay frequent visits to the National Savings Centre to collect the profits against my investment and to make deposits and payments. I request the National Savings authorities to immediately implement an SMS alert system for every transaction. It is amazing that, in this day and age, National Savings still hands out paper receipts to its investors against their deposits, even if the sum is in the millions.
Imran Memon
Karachi
This refers to the letter, ‘Staying Covid-free’ by Maryam Mohsin. The letter rightly argues that if we do not...
This refers to the news report ‘300MW coal power plant okayed for Gwadar’ . It is rather strange how our leaders...
This refers to the letter ‘Punish the predators’ by Kamran Akhter Siddiqui. The letter highlights how our justice...
Pakistan is going through an economic crisis that has resulted in the increase of food, gas and oil prices to...
The ignominy of being whitewashed on home soil for the first time in our history has brought untold sadness to a...
Climate change and global warming dominated the headlines in 2022. The past year was a watershed for environmental...
Comments