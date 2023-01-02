Balochistan set final clash with Central Punjab

KARACHI: Defending champions Balochistan set a final clash with Central Punjab when they downed former champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs in the second semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 held here at the SBP Sports Complex on Sunday.

Kashif Bhatti, who is known for his spin bowling, turned out to be Balochistan's batting hero. Batting at No10 Kashif hit a super 69 off 48 balls to enable Balochistan to set a daunting 303-run target for KP when they accumulated 302-8 after being invited to bat first. KP, then, were folded for 264.

Kashif's batting was terrific as he timed the ball well, smashing four huge sixes and five fours in his fantastic knock which also earned for him man-of-the-match award. Bismillah Khan, the stumper, scored a 53-ball 65 which contained six fours and two sixes.

Opener Imran Butt made a 35-ball 29 with three fours and a six. Ammad Butt smashed a 21-ball 27 with two fours and two sixes. Mohammad Junaid chipped in with a run-a-ball 22 which contained two sixes.

Spinner Iftikhar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for KP with 3-52 in nine overs. Amir Khan, a left-arm pacer, was the most expensive bowler as he picked 1-75 in ten overs. KP, in response, were bowled out for 264 in the 48th over. Adil Amin turned out to be the top scorer with a 67-ball 76 which carried six fours and three sixes. He added 72 for the sixth wicket with stumper Mohammad Haris, who scored a 54-ball 63 which contained six fours and one six.

Sahibzada Farhan made a 55-ball 57 with five fours and one six. Ammad Butt was the pick of the bowlers for Balochistan with impressive figures of 4-52 in 8.1 overs. Khurram Shehzad (2-38) and Mohammad Junaid (2-64) were the other leading wicket-takers.

The match was supervised by umpires Shozab Raza and Faisal Afridi while Mohammad Javed was the match referee. The final will be held between Balochistan and Central Punjab at the same venue on Tuesday (tomorrow). Central Punjab had defeated Southern Punjab by 82 runs in the first semi-final on Saturday.