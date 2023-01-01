Annus horribilis

The past year was incredibly disappointing and painful for Pakistanis. Inflation, climate disasters, political turmoil and resurgent militancy defined our year. The crises just kept coming on multiple fronts, laying bare the incompetence and fragility of our hybrid system.

The country appears to be at a tipping point and will need to make big changes to ensure we don’t fall off the edge in 2023.

Inayatullah Chandio

Dadu