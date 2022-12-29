 
close
Thursday December 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Three wounded in fire

By Bureau report
December 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three people were injured when fire broke out at a house in Sethi Town due to gas leakage on Wednesday.

An official said that two women and a young man were shifted to a hospital after they were burnt in the fire that broke out in the house of one Abdul Raziq.

Comments