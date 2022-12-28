CP tame KP to qualify for Pakistan Cup semis

KARACHI: Central Punjab became the first side to qualify for the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament semifinals after inflicting a 113-run defeat on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

It was their sixth win which put them at the summit with just a single more yet in hands. The loss left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on ten points which they have secured through five victories.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s last league match on Thursday will be against defending champions Balochistan, who defeated Northern by 110 runs at the UBL Sports Complex. This lifted Balochistan to five wins, while the loss left Northern on eight points with four wins.

Northern’s final league match will be against Southern Punjab, who defeated Sindh by four wickets at the State Bank Stadium. Sindh, still on four wins, will take on leaders Central Punjab on Thursday and only a victory will keep them in contention for a place in the semifinal.

Central Punjab’s convincing 113 runs victory over KP was built around Usama Mir’s all-round performance.

After Ahmed Shehzad (71, 91b, 9x4) and Qasim Akram (58, 62b, 5x4, 1x6) helped Central Punjab to score 315 for eight, Usama Mir registered figures of 9-1-45-5 to bowl Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out for 202 in 39.1 overs that revolved around Iftikhar Ahmed’s 66 and Fakhar Zaman’s 52. Usama had earlier scored 29 from 15 balls with a four and three sixes.

Balochistan sent Northern on a leather chase when they scored 387 for seven and then dismissed Northern for 277.

Haris Sohail slapped six fours and four sixes in a 61-ball 92, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored a 70-ball 88 with six fours and five sixes, Imran Butt struck 11 fours in almost run-a-ball 83 and Haseebullah scored 59 from 55 balls with 11 fours to put Balochistan in a position where they could dictate terms.

Northern failed to maintain the required run-rate of 7.76 and eventually collapsed to 277 all-out in 47.3 overs despite half-centuries by Umair Masood (51) and Umar Akmal (51). Kashif Bhatti was the pick of Balochistan bowlers with four for 48, while Amad Butt and Mohammad Junaid took two wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab faced little challenge in disposing off Sindh by four wickets.

Batting first, Sindh were dismissed for 171 in 47.2 overs with Mohammad Suleman (62) and Danish Aziz (36) being the notable scorers.