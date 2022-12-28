Pakistan add young trio to Test squad

KARACHI: As part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivise high-performing talented youngsters, the men’s interim selection committee has added three top-performers from age-group cricket to the Pakistan Test squad with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience.

The three players include all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batsman Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad).

“We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches,” the interim selection committee chairman Shahid Afridi said.

“Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigours and demands of top-grade cricket,” said Shahid, also a former Pakistan captain.

Zeeshan, Basit’s team-mate at PJL, was declared the best bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets.