Construction of second indigenous submarine gets under way at KS&EW

ISLAMABAD: The indigenous submarine development project in Pakistan achieved another milestone as the Keel Laying Ceremony of the first HANGOR Class submarine and steel cutting of the second submarine was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest. The defence agreement between Pakistan and China included eight HANGOR Class submarines including four under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and the remaining four being built at KS&EW under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement.

The construction of the first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced on Dec 21 and now the Keel Laying is being laid which is a major milestone in naval vessel construction.

Concurrently, construction work on the submarine has started with its Steel Cutting at the same shipyard. HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake a variety of missions as per operational dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to operate under a multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges.

On the occasion, the chief guest said that it is a matter of great pride to witness the Keel Laying and Steel Cutting of two submarines. He added that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to develop naval potential, improve shipbuilding infrastructure and equip platforms with advanced weapons and sensors to counter traditional or asymmetric threats. Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi showed confidence that these submarines will play a leading role in catering for the operational needs of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, the representative of M/s China Shipbuilding Offshore Company (CSOC) expressed gratitude for the ceremony, adding that his company will ensure seamless provision of support for the smooth construction of submarines in Pakistan. He further said that the Pak-China friendship is deep-rooted and shares common objectives.

The ceremony was attended by M/s CSOC (China) and high-ranking officials and guests.