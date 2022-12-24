 
close
Saturday December 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Niger troops kill five fighters

By AFP
December 24, 2022

Niamey: Five Boko Haram jihadist fighters have been killed and two Niger soldiers wounded in clashes in southeast Niger near the Nigerian border, local authorities said on Friday. The military clashed with the jihadist fighters in the towns of Bague and Tchoungoua in the Diffa region on Thursday, the sources said.

Comments