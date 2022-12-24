Niger troops kill five fighters

Niamey: Five Boko Haram jihadist fighters have been killed and two Niger soldiers wounded in clashes in southeast Niger near the Nigerian border, local authorities said on Friday. The military clashed with the jihadist fighters in the towns of Bague and Tchoungoua in the Diffa region on Thursday, the sources said.
New Delhi: Sixteen soldiers were killed in India´s remote northeast on Friday, when the military truck transporting...
Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, Seoul´s military said, the latest in a flurry...
Yangon: Myanmar´s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to...
Buenos Aires: More than four decades after being taken from his parents -- activists who “disappeared” under...
Lome: Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has sacked the country´s armed forces minister and appointed a new chief of...
Brussels: Luxembourg has expressed concern to Iran about one of its residents feared to have been detained and facing...
Comments