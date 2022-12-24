NZ expect tough series against Pakistan

KARACHI: Days after England completed a historic whitewash of the three-match Test series against Pakistan at the latter's backyard, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Friday conceded that his team's assignment against Pakistan will be 'hard fought' and very close.

"I expect its going to be tight Test matches, hard fought, and may be very close as well like the last ones against England," Gary Stead told reporters after his team's first practice session here at the National Stadium.

He said that they will have to adapt to the conditions quickly.

"Its exciting for us when we come to a new and different country. we have to adapt fast and that’s what we would be trying to do,” said the coach, also a former top order Test batsman.

“I watched Pakistan-England series closely. I think it was still a very tight series and at times could have swung either way, we certainly are not underestimating Pakistan especially at their home ground as well and home country," he said.

He said that he does not think Pakistan can be beaten easily.

“I think this time in test cricket you get a little bit of rub at the green and things going your way, may be Pakistan have not had that recently and a few injuries to some key players as well but for us coming here we are more focused on what we can do well and so looking forward to the test matches here," Stead said.

He said that spin will play a major role in the series. "I think spin will take a bigger part than we probably used to normally but we will also assess signs of reverse swing at times as well and for us honing our skills in those areas will be very important,” said the coach whose team will face Pakistan in the opening game of the two-match Test series here from December 26. The second Test will be played in Multan from January 3-7.

Knowing that there is a little bit of jet lag in the group following a long journey the other day Stead said sleep and training will be more important for his crew.

“We arrived yesterday at around 11am. At this stage there is a little bit of jet lag in the group but in the next few days sleep will be important to us as well as training here. It was a fine welcome and its exciting to be in Pakistan for all of our group just about here just about for the first time and for us it’s an exciting time and exciting tour as well. We know the rivalry we have with Pakistan is fantastic, too much friendly on the field but fairly competitive as well,” he said.

He also spoke about the recalled leggie Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult (out) and Kyle Jamieson (injured).

“Ish has been in and around in the Test team in the past has not played for some period. He made a few changes to his action in the last 12 months and we think he probably will be a little more consistent, may be, what he has been prior to that as he was not playing for us. The conditions we face here are very different to what we have in New Zealand. We picked out squad thinking that a leg-spinner will be important and we have obviously seen Abrar and Mehmood bowling well for Pakistan in the recent test series," he said. "With Kyle Jamieson, the right-armer, is still injured and on his way back from injury but he is progressing very well and Trent Boult, playing in Big Bash in the moment, I guess the world is going a little bit but the options for players are numerous out there I guess for us we just have to keep working and focusing on the players who are available for us." Knowing well that the Black Caps will not be going to defend the World Test Championship title due to their low performances over the year Stead said Test series is still very important for them.

“Any test match you play for your country, I think, is important. For our players we certainly know we cannot qualify for the World Test Championship final but still its very important series for us because it is a test match and I think for our players who are here still means the most of test cricket," he said.

He said that the new skipper Tim Southee will get the best out of his charges.

"Tim Southee, I think, will bring his aggressive nature to his side. I expect it will be a good test for him. In New Zealand we play with four quick bowlers and it will here be a good challenge for him. Look, he has a great cricketing brain and he understands this team very well and he will get the best out of the players around him."