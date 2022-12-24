Talent without jobs

This refers to the letter, ‘Brain waste’ (December 23, 2022) by Haleema Sadia. The letter argues that brain drain is not the crippling phenomenon that many in Pakistan imagine it to be. Instead, the letter claims our real issue is an inability to effectively utilize the talent we do have. If we look at employment prospects in fields like engineering and tech, they seem to support the letter’s claims. We graduate thousands of engineers and computer scientists every year without creating the jobs that they need.

As a result, those that do not leave Pakistan are either unemployed or underemployed. The government should come up with ways to increase funding in science and technology in Pakistan so that we can both better harness the talent we have and retain the talent we are currently losing.

Sattar Samad

Turbat