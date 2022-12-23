PPP protest at Shaheen Complex causes traffic mess on II Chundrigar Road

Serious traffic mess was witnessed on the busy II Chundrigar Road and surrounding arteries on Thursday afternoon as a protest demonstration was held at the Shaheen Complex intersection against the power and natural gas crisis in Lyari and adjoining areas of District South of the city.

The demonstration was held under the aegis of the District South chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party. It caused snarl-ups on II Chundrigar Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, MR Kayani Road and Din Muhammad Wafai Road. The traffic police had to divert traffic from the troubled spot to ease the sufferings of the motorists during the demonstration.

The protesters said they had been facing serious gas and electricity crises for the past many months in their households, causing them serious hardships. They added that curtailment of gas supply to their households had been persisting for the past three months causing serious problems in preparing food.

They claimed that they were also being sent inflated electricity bills every month despite the fact that they had to face power cuts for several hours on a daily basis. They said that they were unable to pay their inflated power bills due to insufficient earnings.

The demonstrators urged the government to immediately resolve the electricity and gas issues in their areas. They warned that if their issues were not resolved, they would be left with no option other than widening the scope of their protest drive in Karachi.