Safety in peril

This refers to the letter ‘Return of anarchy’ (December 21, 2022) by Majid Ali Shah. The letter points to the alarming resurgence of crime and terrorism and how, due to the inaction of the authorities, we are approaching anarchic conditions. It is true that hardly anyone feels safe on the streets of Pakistan.

What makes this all the more puzzling is that our law-enforcement agencies appeared to have thoroughly dealt with crime and terrorism issues. They need to act with the same urgency now or else we will lose all the progress we have made.

Sattar Samad

Turba