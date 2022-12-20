Talent hunt launched under PM’s Youth Programme

PESHAWAR: Talent hunt for cricket and football players across the country has been launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme through the sports division of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

Under the programme, trials for players aged 15 to 25 years would be held in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Swat. Teams of male and female players would be finalized after the trials and league tournaments would be arranged at provincial and national level.

Similar leagues and trials of other games including wrestling, hockey, volleyball and squash have already been held. The HEC normally assigns the responsibility of conducting the trials to the sports’ directorate of a university.

The hockey trials and volleyball academy were assigned to the University of Peshawar, wrestling and squash were given to Abdul Wali Khan Mardan and hockey for women to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mardan.

There are other institutions in the province with strong directorates of sports and have made great contributions in different games over the decades. If one files a list of the contributions in different sports, he will find the historic Islamia College on top of it.

Besides excellence in academics, Islamia College has proved to be the best player-producing nursery. It has also got the best facilities to offer to its students and budding players. There has been a great record of the university in producing the best players in different games, who brightened the name of the country at international level.

The matter can be judged from the fact that many international cricket players trained and educated in the college including the top fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and star wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Afghanistan’s cricket team’s captain Rashid Khan and player Karim Jannat remained the students of the current young and dynamic sports director of the institution, Ali Hoti.

The college has produced leading international cricket players in the past like Wajahatullah Wasti, Zakir Khan, Riaz Afridi and others.Similarly, the college players including Siraj Khan were selected in Peshawar Zalmi and Amir Azmat in Multan Sultan. A good number of players of the college are playing at Pakistan juniors.

“I was first selected from Islamia College, a famous educational institution not only in the province but the whole country. My family did not believe this,” said Mohammad Rizwan in a recent interview.

In hockey, the great Qazi Mohib, who won a hockey world cup for Pakistan was a student of the Islamia College. Besides him, Olympians Brigadier Hameed Hameedi and Rashid Junior were trained and educated in the college.