December 20, 2022
Pakistani salt

December 20, 2022

Pakistan possesses the world’s largest salt deposits, but we have failed to harness this resource effectively. Our salt mines should be thriving and our salt dominating markets across the world. Sadly, most of our mines are not functioning at optimal levels.

The government needs to invest in this area so that our salt industry can reach its true potential.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat

