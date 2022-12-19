185kgs of narcotics seized, four arrested

MIRPURKHAS: The police on Sunday seized 185kgs of fine quality hashish worth millions of rupees from a container and arrested four smugglers during an operation in district Mirpurkhas. The police on a tip-off conducted a search operation in the Sindhri area and seized 185kgs of narcotics from the container. It also arrested four drug smugglers and registered a case against them under the Narcotics Act at the Sindhri Police Station. The accused were presented before a local court, where they were sent on one-day physical remand. The seized narcotics was being smuggled from Chaman (Balochistan) to Phuladyon town, while the accused hailed from Landikotal. The police said further investigation was being carried out to dig out more facts.