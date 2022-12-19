Saif, Tayyab tons give CP top spot in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Saif Badar and Tayyab Tahir’s centuries helped Central Punjab successfully chase a 348-run target against Sindh in the fifth round match of the Pakistan Cup at the UBL Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The win also cemented Central Punjab’s position at the top of the six-team table with four wins from five outings, while Sindh having four points dropped to fourth spot with two wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, in other fifth round matches, Balochistan’s Amad Butt maiden List A century and an all-round performance by Mohammad Junaid handed Balochistan a 89-run over Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium. After today’s win, the defending champions Balochistan occupy second spot in the points table with six points, while Southern Punjab with only one win in the competition are placed at the bottom.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Northern captain Umar Amin’s century helped his side overcome Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 68 runs and also take third position in the points table with six points, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fifth with four points.

Sindh after being put into bat scored 347 for eight in their 50 overs. Opening batter Sharjeel Khan led the charge, scoring 114 off just 80 balls. The left-hander’s innings included 10 fours and nine sixes. Mohammad Suleman was another notable run-getter for his side with a 52-ball 40, hitting three fours and one six.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Faizan was the most successful bowler with match figures of 7-0-54-3. He was supported by Bilawal Bhatti with two for 58 runs from his 10 overs.