After the tragic murder of an NED University student during a mugging bid on Thursday, a law student was gunned down late on Saturday night as he put up resistance during a mugging bid in the Korangi area.

Azhar, 21, was shot dead while his father Masood Akhtar Shah was injured within the Awami Colony police’s limits. Awami Colony SHO Jamal Leghari said that as police received information about the firing incident, they rushed to the scene where they found the law student lying injured and a robber being beaten up by a crowd.

The police team managed to free the robber from the crowd and took him into custody in an unconscious state. The three injured were shifted to a hospital where the robber was pronounced dead. Later, Azhar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Azhar was a resident of the same area and a student of law. It was late Saturday night when he and his father had reached the gate of their house on a motorcycle after purchasing household items when two armed bandits riding arrived on a motorcycle to rob them.

As Azhar attempted to overpower them, they opened fire, injuring the youth. As they attempted to escape, Azhar’s father and people in the area started to chase them and managed to get hold of one of them.

The crowd beat up the robber with fist and sticks, which led to his death. The police later seized a pistol and motorcycle from his possession. SHO Leghari said the deceased robber had been identified as Umer Khan and police had also obtained his criminal record, according to which he had been arrested earlier a few days ago in a case of possessing illegal arms by the Landhi police, and was currently out on bail.

The Awami Colony police have registered a case on the complaint of Shah. Azhar's funeral could not take place till Sunday evening, as some of his relatives, including his elder sister who lives in Lahore, were being awaited.

On Sunday afternoon, some enraged relatives of the deceased youth and people of the area surrounded the police and attacked their vehicle. The angry crowd shouted slogans and demanded the arrest of the other robber. They said the police should stop making tall claims and provide protection to the public.