Ahmed emerges as sole leader in Pakistan Open

LAHORE: Young Ahmed Baig emerged leader after his impressive performance in the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship here at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course on Saturday.

At the conclusion of the third round in this four-round event, 24-year old Ahmed of PAF Skyview occupied the top position with an aggregate score of 206. His ten under par were achieved through three rounds scores of 72,68 and 66.

Ahmed would be challenged intently by another young one, Muhammed Alam and an exceptionally seasoned Matloob Ahmed.

Through a gross 69 on Saturday, M. Alam was placed at a three rounds aggregate score of 211, five under par. Matloob’s round of gross 65 on Saturday had elevated his standing from 12th position to 3rd position.

Other performers were Anser Mehmood at 215, Waheed Baloch at 217 ,M. Saqib at 217, Arif Ali at 218, M.Waqas at 218, Khalid Khan at 218 and M. Shahzad at 218.

As for the senior professionals Mohammad Akram was the leader while Mohammad Tariq was second and Tariq Mehmood third.