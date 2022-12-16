From the ashes of default

This refers to the letter ‘Not a one-man-job’ (December 15, 2022) by Adeel Ali. Fixing the economy is not rocket science. All that is needed is honesty and sincerity from those in charge of state affairs. In my opinion, allowing the current economic situation to deteriorate into a full-blown crisis and trigger default, may be the wakeup call our leadership needs.

It would force them to do some soul-searching and make the reforms this country desperately needs.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi