Lakki TMA employees continue protest

LAKKI MARWAT: The protest by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lakki employees entered its 20th day on Monday.

Talking to the media, union president Anwar Kamal Khan said that the employees had suspended all municipal services to the dwellers of Lakki city for the last 20 days and were and staging the protest camp at Tanchi office.

He said that the employees had not been paid salaries for five months while pensions for six months, adding they were forced into living a miserable life.Other office-bearers, including general secretary Nisar Khan, Zahid Hussain Supervisor, Asif Khan Water Supply Inspector, Wali Dad, Amanullah Electrician, Senior Vice President Arifullah Khan, Khalid Usman, Sentry Inspector Fatihullah, Building Inspector Irfanullah besides the tube-well operators, watchmen and all other Class-IV TMA staff were present on the occasion.

“Actually the establishment of Ghaznikhel TMA caused great financial problems to Lakki Tehsil TMA as most of the contracts including taxes of Lucky Cement Factory has been diverted to Ghaznikhel TMA”, Anwar Kamal said.Later, the employees staged a token protest at the Kargil Chowk against the nonpayment of salaries and pensions.