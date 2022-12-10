Timber seized, one held in Dir

DIR: A man was arrested and timber seized at Dodba area in Upper Dir district, officials said on Friday.

The district administration has started taking action against the timber mafia to check deforestation in Upper Dir.

The officials arrested the accused who was involved in illegal cutting of forest in Dodba area in Upper Dir. They also confiscated the trees, which had been cut down.

Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai had received a complaint about the illegal cutting of forest in Dodba area. He had directed the deputy commissioner to take action and bring the culprits to justice.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Amir Ali Shah along with Subedar Major Dir Levies Malik Naseerullah Khan and forest officials visited Dodba Top forest where at least 17 trees were cut down by timber mafia.

The additional deputy commissioner confiscated the trees and arrested one person involved in cutting them.