Timber seized, one held in Dir

DIR: A man was arrested and timber seized at Dodba area in Upper Dir district, officials said on Friday.
The district administration has started taking action against the timber mafia to check deforestation in Upper Dir.
The officials arrested the accused who was involved in illegal cutting of forest in Dodba area in Upper Dir. They also confiscated the trees, which had been cut down.
Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai had received a complaint about the illegal cutting of forest in Dodba area. He had directed the deputy commissioner to take action and bring the culprits to justice.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Amir Ali Shah along with Subedar Major Dir Levies Malik Naseerullah Khan and forest officials visited Dodba Top forest where at least 17 trees were cut down by timber mafia.
The additional deputy commissioner confiscated the trees and arrested one person involved in cutting them.
KARACHI: The International Air Transport Association reported on Thursday that Pakistan is among the top markets with...
JAMRUD: Three people including a woman were seriously injured in two incidents of firing in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly setting was adjourned on Friday without any business for lack of quorum as...
MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration of Baffa-Pakhal on Friday booked many tractor-trolley drivers and labourers...
PESHAWAR: Senior politician and former parliamentarian Salim Saifullah Khan has launched his autobiography titled...
MARDAN: Regional Police Officer, Mardan range, Muhammad Ali Khan has said that in addition to protecting the life and...
Comments