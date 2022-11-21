Netherlands prepare for Senegal World Cup test

DOHA: Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk said he was sad to learn that former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane would miss the World Cup due to injury, even if it will boost Dutch hopes.

The defender was due to come up against Mane when the Netherlands face Senegal in their opening Group A match on Monday but the Bayern Munich forward is out of the tournament after suffering a leg injury playing for his club.

“I called him the next day and obviously I wanted to know how he was,” Van Dijk said at his team’s pre-match press conference in Doha.

“There were so many rumours coming out. As a friend I wanted to know how he was. It wasn´t the best news he has had and unfortunately he won´t be able to make this tournament.”

Mane left Liverpool earlier this year for a fresh start at Bayern.

“But hopefully we can benefit a little from that as well.”

Monday’s match at the Al Thumama Stadium in the Qatari capital marks the Netherlands´ return to the World Cup after they failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

“This is the match that sets the tone for the rest of the tournament and Senegal are the African champions so they are not just any old opponent,” said Van Gaal.

“I think that Mane is an extraordinary player. I wanted him at Manchester United, when he was still at Southampton, so I am a fan of Mane.

“He can break open a match and I would say that Senegal will really miss him, but the same applies to us. We will really miss our top scorer.”