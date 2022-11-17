Lot of talent in Pakistan: FIH President

LAHORE: International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram believes that there is a lot of hockey talent in Pakistan but it needs to be nurtured properly in order to make world-class players.

While speaking at the Olympic House in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that the local authorities must support hockey in Pakistan.

“We need to support Pakistan hockey. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan,” said Ikram. “I want to appeal to local authorities to come forward for the betterment of the game. “Army and WAPDA can play a positive role in the revival of hockey,” he added.