Screened out

Today, almost all of us have access to devices such as smartphones that have made our lives more convenient in multiple ways. These gadgets provide us with an endless stream of information and recreation. Though these tools, if used properly, can be of tremendous benefit, many people, particularly the young, are using them for frivolous purposes. They spend hours consuming information they don’t need, playing games and chatting away with their friends.

Not only are these young boys and girls wasting their valuable time, the overuse of these devices can have negative psychological impacts as well. Spending hours staring at a screen exhausts our eyes and brain, leading to greater stress and irritability. I would like to encourage young people to lead a more productive and healthier life, and not spend their youth lying in front of a screen.

Ramza Azeem

Karachi