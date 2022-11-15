Railway sanitary workers protest

LAHORE:Private janitorial workers of railway protested against railway police

at Lahore Railway Station for allegedly torturing four workers on charge of stealing a mobile phone.

The sanitary workers of 41 Up Karakoram Express protested against the railway police and said the cleaning staff was cleaning Karakoram Express when police officers took four employees to the police station on charge of mobile phone theft without any evidence and subjected them to torture.

Later, the employees were released. Railway Chief Executive Officer, Inspector General, Deputy Superintendent Railway Lahore and Senior Superintendent Pollice have been informed about the incident in writing and requested them to take action against the police personnel. They warned if the action against the officials is not taken, the cleaning work in trains will be stopped as a protest.