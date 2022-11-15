PALSP calls for govt action against substandard steel production

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has urged the government to take all necessary measures to curb production and sale of substandard steel in the country.

Around 40 to 50 percent of the total market remains flooded with sub-standard steel bars, a letter from PALSP revealed on Monday. According to the association, a major chunk of substandard steel produced enters into infrastructure as well as housing projects.

“This is a worrying situation as unchecked usage of substandard steel creates national risk for the future generation by compromising over the quality of the infrastructure projects of the country, as Pakistan is located on a seismic zone,” stated PALSP secretary Syed Wajid I. Bukhari in the letter addressed to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Federal Secretary Ghulam M. Memon Secretary.

As per PSQCA Standard PS-1879-2018 for steel reinforcement bars, rebars should be manufactured by following a complete process of melting refine and rolling with complete temperature controls. Re-rollable scrap and scrap ship-plates must not be directly re-rolled into steel bars.

However, many manufacturers violate the PSQCA laws/standards by producing substandard steel bars by directly rolling plates generated from the ship breaking industry as well as from imported re-rollable scrap into substandard steel bars, PALSP secretary stated.

“The laws and standards are very clear but unfortunately are not being implemented.” In its letter, the association mentioned findings of a research study conducted by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2005, stating that one of the major factors for collapse of buildings was usage of substandard steel.

According to PS-1879-2018 (Pg 5): Material and Manufacture, “The bars shall be rolled from properly identified heats of mold cast or strand cast steel using the electric arc furnace or induction furnace coupled with ladle refining furnace basic oxygen, or open-hearth process from quality meltable steel scrap or its substitute or combination of both. Material of re-rolling scrap and from ship breaking industry is excluded for direct rolling.”

PALSP argued that many mills were producing bars directly from the re-rollable scrap as well as from ship plates. “The rebars/ steel bars produced from re-rollable are of inferior quality and cannot be exported because it is converted into bars without following the proper process,” the association said.

PALSP urged the ministry of Science and Technology to intervene and take urgent measures to stop production and sale of substandard steel and enforce PSQCA Act/rules and standards. “If this matter remains unaddressed, it would be a recipe for deindustrialisation of the steel industry as it making the major steel makers to bleed.”

The association further urged the ministry to recommend that entry in the IPO relating to re-rollable scrap and its description be deleted, or place it in the negative list on the basis of environment, safety and health reasons.