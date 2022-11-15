Bad drivers, worse roads

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the increasing number of road accidents across Pakistan. Every year, thousands of Pakistanis lose their lives in road accidents and the number appears to be growing. The main drivers of these accidents are the routine violation of traffic rules and the unsafe conditions of the roads.

Many of our roads are simply not fit to be driven on, and too many of our drivers are determined to drive as unsafely as possible. The traffic police must deal with the latter, while those in charge of roads and infrastructure must begin to do their job.

Ramza Azeem

Karachi