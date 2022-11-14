Iftikhar among 19 to participate in ICC Tutors coursel

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and current high performance coach Rao Iftikhar Anjum will be among 19 participants who will undergo a three-day ICC Tutors’ Course at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) from Monday (today).

Among 19 participants, eight are Level 2 qualified, nine possess Level 3 coaching course certificates, while two are Level 4 qualified coaches.

Former Pakistan international cricketer Iqbal Sikander and former Bangladesh Test captain Amin-ul-Islam, both assigned by ICC, will be tutors for the course. They will teach participants on how to conduct Level 1 coaching course.