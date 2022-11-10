Minister for making Iqbal’s thought part of curriculums

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said that Allama Iqbal’s thought and philosophy should be promoted by formally making it part of curriculums.

He was speaking at a function, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), and Department of Archaeology and Tourism Punjab, at JavedManzil here in connection with Iqbal’s birthday celebrations. The minister said the youth would have to seek guidance from Allama Iqbal’s philosophy to set their line of action and give Pakistan a bright and prosperous future.

He said Pakistan’s youth could compete with the youth of any country in creativity, productivity and skills’ learning.Youth Affairs Dept’s ‘Karvan-e-Iqbal’: Youth Affairs Department Punjab has arranged‘Karvan-e-Iqbal’ to JavedManzil and Mazar-e-Iqbal on double decker tourist busin collaboration with TDCP, PITB and Archaeology Departmentsin connection withIqbal Day on Wednesday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director PITBMsHina, Project Director Tourist Bus Ashfaq Ahmed Dogar, and a large number of male and female students of different colleges were also present on this occasion.

Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, speaking on this occasion said that Allama Iqbal had many expectations from the youth.“The present day youth must understand the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and try to follow it in their practical lives”. He urged the youth to study Allama Iqbal and understand his philosophy”.

He also shared the details of historic meetings of Quaid-e-Azam, Fatima Jinnah and Jawahar LalNehru with Allama Iqbal at JavedManzil. Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that living nations always celebrate the days of their heroes in a grand manner.“Allama Iqbal gave a new hope and encouragement to the people of subcontinent.The youth are Shaheen of Allama Iqbal”.