Only option

This refers to the letter, ‘Our oldest nemesis’ (November 07, 2022) by Yusra Ali. The letter does a good job of highlighting the endemic nature of corruption in Pakistan. It is a fact that corruption has done tremendous damage to our country. If the government does not move to eradicate corruption now, the problems it creates will only continue to multiply.
Akram Dildar
Karachi
Agriculture has the potential to play a great role in advancing Pakistan’s economy. Already, agriculture is the...
I would like to draw the attention of those in charge of TransPeshawar to the overcrowding on their buses, especially...
There has been an alarming rise in incidents of sexual assault in Pakistan. Handing out the harshest possible...
Pakistan’s Panadol shortage has many people troubled. Panadol tablets provide fast, effective and cheap relief from...
A clean environment is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life and maintaining such an environment is down to our own...
This refers to the letter, ‘Thirsty city’ by Hammal Sefah. The letter outlines the water shortage faced by the...
Comments