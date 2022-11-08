 
close
Tuesday November 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Only option

November 08, 2022

This refers to the letter, ‘Our oldest nemesis’ (November 07, 2022) by Yusra Ali. The letter does a good job of highlighting the endemic nature of corruption in Pakistan. It is a fact that corruption has done tremendous damage to our country. If the government does not move to eradicate corruption now, the problems it creates will only continue to multiply.

Akram Dildar

Karachi

Comments