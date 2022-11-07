Our oldest nemesis

The menace of corruption has prevailed in Pakistan for much of our history, deteriorating the very fabric of almost every institution. Owing to this, many social and economic issues have been created, hindering the development of the nation.

There is a great need for stronger anti-corruption measures as too many people are beginning to lose faith in the system. If we can eradicate this menace from our country, we will finally be able to thrive and resume our journey towards prosperity.

Yusra Ali

Karachi