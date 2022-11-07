Public vs private

Pakistan is one of the countries where private schooling chains have spread throughout the country and provide a source of quality education to millions of children. However, when we examine the track record of the governmental schools, we see that they are lagging behind and their students find it harder to succeed in higher education, relative to those from private schools.

We must increase our efforts to improve the quality of our public education sector, money should not be an obstacle for those seeking a quality education for their child.

Asma Iqbal

Turbat