Environment-friendly energy production being promoted: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that pragmatic steps are being taken to promote environment-friendly and clean energy production in the province.

More than 7,400 schools, 5,672 Masajid, 134 Basic Health Units and 6643 households in 100 villages across the province have been solarised under the Annual Development Programme at a cumulative cost of Rs9.134 billion.

Besides, 895 Masajid and five churches have been solarized in the merged districts whereas seven hydel power projects have been completed, which is currently contributing 161 MW to the national grid and has generated Rs31.026 billion in revenue so far.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the Energy and Power Department, the chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP is contributing to meet the country’s energy demands, adding that it is the only province which is producing clean energy at the cheapest possible rates thereby contributing to the national development.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing and completed projects of the department in the hydel and solar energy sectors. It was informed that Reshun, Shishi, Machai, Ranolia and 36.6 MW Daral Khwar hydel projects have been completed during the current and previous tenures of the PTI-led provincial government, whereas the 10.2 MW Jabori Hydel Project in Manshera district will be ready for inauguration during this month.

The construction work on 11.8 MW Karora, 40.8 KOTO, 84 MW Matiltan and 69 MW Lawi Hydel Power Projects is also underway, which is expected to be completed by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

Likewise, construction of 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 MW Barandu hydel power projects is also underway and once completed, the ongoing projects are expected to generate Rs9.015 Billion revenue annually.

Regarding the ongoing hydel power projects funded by donor organizations, the meeting was informed that work on three projects, i.e. 300 MW Balakot, 88 MW Gabral Kalam and 157 MW Madyan Hydel projects is underway, which are going to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs210.3 Billion and is expected to generate Rs28.66 Billion in revenue every year.