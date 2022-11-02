LAHORE: A magisterial court Tuesday extended the two-day physical remand of Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land-grab case.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced Mazari before the court and sought an extension in his physical remand to complete investigation. Mazari’s counsel argued that his client was being targeted in a political case. He said the Punjab government was using institutions for political vengeance. The physical remand cannot be granted just because the prosecution wishes for it, the counsel added.
The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, extended Mazari’s physical remand for two days. According to the ACE, Mazari was arrested in a 28,000-kanal alleged land grab case. The ACE claimed that Mazari had been issued notices twice, but he did not appear before the investigators.
The ACE is also investigating Rujhan assistant commissioner (AC), area patwari, Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari, Manoj Kumar, and dafedars of Border Military Police Kashif and Fahad in this case. Manoj Kumar of Kashmore, Sindh, is the plaintiff who had won a lease for state land years ago but was still struggling to get its possession.
