Killed by a mob

My heart skipped a beat when I heard about the Macchar Colony incident. Two men were beaten to death by a mob over baseless allegations. The charged crowd thought that the two men were child kidnappers. This incident reminded me of the 2021 Sialkot case where a Sri Lankan manager was burnt alive over blasphemy allegations.

We need police reforms and good governance to deal with these cases. It is the state’s responsibility to keep society free from such hatred and lawlessness.

Muzamil Abbasi

Hyderabad