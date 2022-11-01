Not your job

This refers to the news report, ‘Bilawal vows to bring Karachi’s Macchar Colony lynchers to justice’ (Oct 29). The problem lies in the country’s governance setup. Why is our foreign minister talking about a crime that falls under the domain of the local law-enforcement agencies? The provincial interior minister can oversee the progress made in the matter. We should have a strong system which is capable of taking the steps needed to deal with such crimes. In a properly working system even a CM should not see any need to comment on an incident, let alone a federal minister. Not only does this distract officials from their core jobs, but it also shows the incompetence of our political cadres who never try to ensure that all institutions are working as required.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada