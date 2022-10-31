It goes on and on and on

Even after his disqualification by the ECP, Imran Khan is still making meaningless demands and holding a disastrous long march to Islamabad. He wants the government to hold early elections, and he is using bullying tactics to get his way. An important question: Will Khan accept the election results, especially if his party loses? Based on his history, one can easily comment that the country will have to face another chaos in case his party gets defeated, and the vicious cycle will go on.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
