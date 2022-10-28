G M Bashir becomes World No 7

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has become world number 7 in the 25 rapid fire pistol category, according to the latest rankings by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

This is his career-best ranking which he achieved after showing excellent performance at ISSF World Cup in Egypt recently.

Bashir won bronze medal at the championship and created history by becoming the first Pakistani shooter to win a medal at any World Championships.

His performance also earned him a quota place for Paris Olympics 2024. He will be the second shooter (after Khurrum Inam) to participate in three Olympics.

“This is his best rankings at international level. Bashir has given phenomenal performance in this world championship,” said Razi Ahmed Khan, Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, while talking to ‘The News’.