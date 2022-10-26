Baig to lead Pakistan U19 against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Promising wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig will captain Pakistan Under19s in the next month’s series against Bangladesh that will be played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.
The two sides will face off in a four-day match, three one-dayers (45-over) and two T20s. The two boards have made the decision to replace the last two one-day matches with T20s to provide an all-round, all-format exposure to teenage cricketers in competitive setting of international cricket.
