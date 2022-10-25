Sri Lanka frees Tamil prisoners

COLOMBO: Three Tamil rebels imprisoned for trying to assassinate Sri Lanka´s first woman head of state were pardoned and released on Monday, according to the president´s office. The trio were serving a 30-year sentence for organising a deadly suicide bombing in the lead-up to the 1999 presidential race, which was during the island´s decades-long ethnic war.
