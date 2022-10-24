Health comes first

The people of Jamak, a small town in Kech, are deprived of healthcare facilities. The only clinic in the area, which was constructed in 1954, is now out of essential instruments. No effort is being done to upgrade the clinic to a functioning hospital.

As a result, residents have to travel 70 kilometres to reach the nearest medical facility. The Balochistan government must pay attention to this issue in an urgent manner.

Arman Ameer

Kech