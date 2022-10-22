LHW found dead, 3 others killed in road accidents

MANSEHRA: The body of a Lady Health Worker (LHW) was found near Kunhar River while three other people were killed in two road accidents here on Friday.

The people of the Hasssari area told the Garhi Habibullah police that a woman’s body was lying at the Kunhar riverside. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Garhi Habibullah, kept it for identification and uploaded pictures on social media.

The family identified her as Shagufta Bibi and shifted the body to the Dub area where she was buried after offering her funeral prayer.

According to the family, the police lodged a first information report and started an investigation to establish if she had committed suicide or was killed and how she went to the Garhi Habibullah from there.

The deceased LWW was a mother of two and posted here in the city area.

In another incident, a passenger jeep plunged into a deep ravine in the Bihari area of the Manoor valley after the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn.

The jeep was on its way to Balakot from Manoor valley, according to locals, developed a fault and went out of the control of its driver. Mohammad Rasheed, who was stated to be the driver and a passenger, Mohammad Siddique, died instantly.

Meanwhile, a driver, Mohammad Iftikhar died and conductors, Mohammad Iqbal and Mohammad Akbar sustained critical injuries when a lorry overturned on the Karakoram Highway in the Ghazikot area here.

The loaded vehicle was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi when it went out of the control of the driver after the brakes developed a fault.

Rescue 1122 retrieved the body from the lorry. The body and the injured were shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.