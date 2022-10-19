The Zaitoon Bibi case shows how paralyzed our justice system is. A case that should not have taken more than a year took more than four decades to reach its conclusion. Justice delayed is justice denied.
We need to introduce judicial reforms to ensure that people get speedy justice.
Rabia Rehan
Lahore
