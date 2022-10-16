Turkish mine blast death toll rises to 41

AMSARA, Turkey: Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at a coal mine in northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast that also injured 28.
The blast ripped through the mine near the small coal town of Amasra on Turkey´s Black Sea coast shortly before sunset on Friday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the site Saturday afternoon to announce the last missing person had been found dead.
“Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one.
He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41,” Erdogan said, ending rescue operations after more than 20 hours.
