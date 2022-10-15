Snail’s pace

This refers to the editorial, ‘Zaitoon Bibi case’ (October 13). The gist of the matter is in the last lines of the editorial, “we hope it won’t take another 46 years for another Zaitoon Bibi to get what is her rightful inheritance.” The sad truth is that Zaitoon Bibi had to fight a four-decade-long court battle against her brothers. One hopes that courts will stop adjourning cases without any plausible reasons and our justice system will be geared up to deliver quick and prompt justice to everyone who comes at its door.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada