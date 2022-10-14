PPP decides to suspend membership of Aitzaz Ahsan over controversial remarks

Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan. — AFP

LAHORE: Irked by his controversial remarks about PML-N’s leadership, PPP has decided to take disciplinary action against the party’s stalwart and former federal minister Aitzaz Ahsan, said sources.



Aitzaz Ahsan — the PPP’s legal wizard and a member of the party's central executive committee (CEC) — has been in the headlines since he made some statements that angered his party leadership.

The sources privy to the matter said that PPP Punjab’s Executive Committee will meet today to discuss the issue and send its recommendations to the secretary general.

“A resolution will be adopted in today’s session against Aitzaz Ahsan’s remarks and a show-cause notice will be served on him,” the party insiders shared, adding the decision has been taken on PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari’s instructions.

PPP distances itself from Aitzaz's statement

It is pertinent to mention here that the top leadership of the party has distanced itself from the statement, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy.

“Senior leadership of the PPP have also conveyed their serious reservations to the top party leadership, vis a vis the statement of Ahsan,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, acting president of PPP Punjab, Rana Farooq Saeed, said Aitzaz had become a partner in Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in the country and, therefore, his party membership should be cancelled.

He had said the PPP Punjab workers wanted to lay siege to the houses of Khan and Aitzaz in Zaman Park Lahore against their nexus, and the party leadership should take a decision on it.

“Aitzaz supported Imran Khan’s political engineering by remaining silent when he arrested President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur through NAB and also made false cases against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he claimed.