Women's Asia Cup campaign ends in heartbreak for Pakistan as Sri Lanka win by one run

SYLHET: Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by one run in a tense Women's Asia Cup 2020 in the last-over thriller of the semi-final in Sylhet on Thursday.
The Islanders had set a 122-run target for the Bismah Maroof-led side after opting to bat first.
Achini Kulasuriya defended nine runs in the last over to help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a run in the last over thriller.
Kulasuriya was handed the ball in the last over when Pakistan needed nine runs with in-form Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz at the crease. Kulasuriya conceded just seven runs to lead Sri Lanka to victory.
Set to chase 123 runs, Pakistan's openers provided a quick start by scoring 31 runs in three overs. Muneeba scored 18 runs off 10 balls in 31-runs opening partnership.
Bismah Maroof rescued Pakistan after a couple of wickets fell quickly. She scored 42 off 41 balls laced with four boundaries.
Nida Dar stayed till the last but her run-a-ball 26 didn't help Pakistan complete the run-chase.
Inoka Ranaweera bagged two wickets while Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari bagged a wicket each.
Earlier, Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 to help Sri Lanka post 122-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan bowlers had a great time led by Nashra Sandhu who bagged three wickets.
Aiman Anwer, Nida, and Sadia Iqbal shared a wicket apiece.
Sri Lanka will now meet India in Women's Asia Cup final on October 15.
The 52-year-old former batter is charged with two counts of assault of a 36-year-old man
Green Shirts to play their last league match in tri-series against Bangladesh on Thursday; finale to be played on...
"It's risky to take such a chance. Rizwan was the Player of the Match in the first match, after which Babar won the...
Pacer is returning to team following 'rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme'
Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval as...
Final announcement on the series expected be made later this week