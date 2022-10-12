Meghan Markle accused of ‘whining and moaning’ in ‘another eye-rolling’ podcast

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for releasing yet another “eye-rolling” podcast filled with “whinging and moaning”.
These claims have been made by royal correspondent Rupert Bell and TalkTV's Julia Hartley-Brewer.
According to Express UK, Ms Hartley-Brewer started it all off by saying, “She's whinging and moaning again. There are these stereotypes and I do accept that but she's talking about how she's been called these things and isn't that terrible.”
“Hasn't she been called these things because of what she's said and what she's done rather than because she's a woman?”
But Mr Bell on the other hand added, “Another eye-rolling moment from me there Julia, I have to say. It's this Californian culture where everything has to be analysed. You've got to go see a therapist.”
“Why can't people sometimes take a look at themselves when they haven't got a problem? I'm not sure Meghan has got huge problems because she's living in a million-dollar house and she's extremely comfortable.”
But before concluding he added, “But it's the 'woe is me' feeling that she always wants to create. She doesn't sound happy.”
Experts break down the 'heart-to-heart' King Charles once had with his young son Prince Harry
Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles
Ed Sheeran had already given the particular gift to another singer besides Sam Smith
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on October 12, 2018.
Kim Kardashian newly launched podcast 'The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith' takes no. 1 spot on Spotify US podcast...
Meghan Markle is being blasted for making ‘it all about herself’ in a ‘dizzying self-absorbed’ rant